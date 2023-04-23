Maria Isabel Rodriguez passed away March 13, 2023, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
She was born September 8th, 1986, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Juan Rodriguez and Ceila Prudencio Rodriguez.
She is survived by her two sons Jacob Rojo and Mario Rojo; a brother Jesus Rodriguez; sister Rosie Rodriguez and Terry Prudencio; an uncle John and Alvina Prudencio; aunts Rufina and Luis Romero, Josie and Gustavo Portillo, Victoria Moreno, Lupe and Ramon Portillo, and Mary Bushong.
She always had a smile, a kind word, her beauty, full laughter, and her enormous heart!
Memorial Service will be held at NCF Roswell Church, 1601 W. McGaffey St., Roswell, New Mexico on April 25th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
Jesus said to her “I am the Resurrection and the Life. He that exercises faith in me even though he dies, will come to life.