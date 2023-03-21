Maria Isabill Rodriguez

Maria Isabill Rodriguez passed away March 13, 2023 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She was born on September 8, 1986, in Roswell, New Mexico to Juan Rodrigues and Cecila Prudencio Rodriguez.

She is survived by her two son's Jacob Rojo and Mario Rojo Rodriguez; a brother Jesus Rodriguez and a sister Rosie Rodriguez; grandparents Martin and Clara Prudencio; and lots of aunts, uncles, cousins.

She loved reading the bible and singing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Resurrection

I am the resurrection and the life. He that Exercise faith in me even though he dies will come to life.

John 11:25

