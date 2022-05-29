Maria Luz Martinez was born May 30, 1937 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Francisco and Pilar Valenzuela, she was reunited with her husband Hilario G. Martinez on Friday, May 20, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM with her loved ones by her side.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Monday, May 30, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home, with a rosary following at 6:00 pm also at Ballard Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Ave Maria Center with Deacon Ernesto Martinez officiating. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Maria lived in Roswell the past 56 years coming from Chihuahua, Mexico. She was a very loving and caring person that would help everyone in need. Maria was an outstanding grandmother, loving mother, and a friend to many. She was the best mother ever, she enjoyed watching soccer games on tv, especially games from Mexico.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons Mario Martinez and wife Olga, Julio Martinez and wife Dolores and a special grandson who she raised as a son Carlos D. Borunda; daughters Norma Martinez and Rick Linares, Mona and Sam Lopez, and Anna Martinez; grandsons Jesse Martinez and wife Alejandra, Arturo Martinez and wife Marissa, Manny Martinez and wife Vianey, Frankie Martinez, Julio Balbino, Israel Izzy Duarte and Gabriel Duarte; granddaughters Krystal Gonzalez and Ernest Ibarra, Abby Martinez, Bianca Montoya, Angel Martinez, Denise Martinez, Debbie Martinez, Raquel Martinez, Brittny Martinez and Eddika Duarte. Also surviving her are numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Maria is preceded in death by her husband Hilario G. Martinez; parents Francisco and Pilar Valenzuela; brothers Raul Valenzuela, Pancho Valenzuela, and Enrique Valenzuela; sisters Enrigeta Valenzuela Gonzales and Theresa Valenzuela Leyva and grandson Mario E. Martinez (Bubba).
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Carlos D. Borunda, Jesse Martinez, Frankie Martinez, Arturo Martinez, and Krystal Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers are Mario R. Martinez, Julio Martinez, Manny Martinez, Abby Martinez, Angel Martinez and Bianca Montoya.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.