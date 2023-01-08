Maria Molina, 68, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with the Molina family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On November 20, 1954, Maria was born to Jose Moreno and Maria Perez in Roswell, New Mexico. She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Maria enjoyed going to bingo nights and playing poker with her friends and family. No Matter Maria’s issues, she would always be there. She will be dearly missed by her friends and loved ones.
Maria is survived by her sons: Cresencio Chencho Molina and Isaac Molina; daughter, Monica Molina; grandchildren: Nickolous Gottlieb, Anthony Molina, Santiago Dominguez, Marisabel Rocha, Sergio, Fred, Mariah, Los, Martin Jr. Molina, Nathaniel Rubio, and Baby Daniel; great-grandchildren: PJ, Baby Anthony, Robert, Annalee, Junior Joe Ray, AnnaLee, Christopher, Promise, Audica, and Paisley; siblings: Melo, Lisa, Vicky, Paul Henry, Raymond, Robert, and Deloris; numerous nephews and nieces; close friends: the Lozano family, Rodney Reese, and Janie; as well as and all her bingo buddies.
Preceding Maria in death are her son, Martin Molina Sr; partner, Jose Lozano; parents, Maria Perez and Joe Moreno; and her grandparents: Pablo and Nicolausa Perez; siblings: Junior, Hope, Bertha, Gilbert, Janie Chavez, Angie, Victor, David, Raulph Moreno, and Georgia Moreno.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Santiago, Los, JoRay, and Martin Jr.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Chencho (Chen), Anthony, Gabby, Sergio, Paul, Isaac Jr, and Isaac.
Maria’s family would like to thank Carlos Molina AKA, DAD.
Maria’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.