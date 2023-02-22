Maria Porfiria De La Rosa, 95, passed away on February 17, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Maria’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 9:30 AM with a Funeral Service to begin at 10:00 AM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn.
On February 26, 1927, Maria Porfiria De La Rosa was born to Julian Perez and Octaviana Limon in Brighton, Colorado. On May 7, 1945, she married Jose Maria De La Rosa in Del Rio Texas. Maria was a member of St. John’s and volunteered in their office. She loved playing bingo and captivated her friends and family with her storytelling. Maria will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Maria is survived by her sons: Esequiel De La Rosa, Raul De La Rosa, and Jose Maria De La Rosa; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Maria is Preceded in death by daughter, Felizitas Lara; sons: Rudy De La Rosa, and Nicholas De La Rosa; and husband, Jose Maria De La Rosa.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Samuel De La Rosa Sr, Samuel De La Rosa Jr, Diego Herra, Cisco De La Rosa, Eddie V. De La Rosa, and Raul De La Rosa.
The family wishes to say a special thank you to Norma from Casa Maria.
Maria’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.