Maria T Romero
09/07/1942 - 10/20/2022
With great sadness, we announce Maria T Romero's passing on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was surrounded by her family, who will always cherish the many fond memories she shared.
Maria was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother, and friend to everyone she met. She was a strong matriarch figure for her entire family and will be greatly missed. The simplest pleasures brought Maria great joy, such as spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always told them that she loved them and was proud of their accomplishments. Maria celebrated their successes and was always there to comfort and provide guidance when things would not go so well. She enjoyed camping trips with her husband and family. Maria had a great love of music, always singing along to her favorite songs.
On September 7, 1942, Maria was born in Corpus Christi, TX, to Benigno and Petra P Garza.
She was married on December 1, 1958, to Camilo F Romero Jr. Together, they had three children: Camilo, Mary Ann, and Robert Romero.
Maria worked for many years as a waitress in local restaurants. She and her husband owned the Casa Luna Restaurant. Maria also worked with her husband in the security field for many years. She was also a Foster Parent to many children whom she loved very much. Maria then, always, dedicated her life to being a homemaker, caring for grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish memories of Maria are her daughter, Mary Ann and husband Jimmy Jimenez; son, Robert Romero and wife Dolores; sister Lilia G Salas grandchildren: Mary Angel and Jonathan Smith, Jimmy Jimenez and Allan Curtis, Ben Jimenez and Alexandra Lawson, Valerie Jimenez, Camilo Romero IV, Angela and John Garlinger, Alma and
Danny Esparza, Robert Romero Jr, Gabriel and Kristen Alvarado, Raul and Mary, Katie Alvarado, and Joey Rodriguez; great-grandchildren: Yasmin, Ysabella and Raul Smith, Pablin Jimenez, Mona Garlinger, Marcus, Brianna and Danelle Esparza, Josephine and Alexandra Alvarado, Esmeralda, Juan, Savanna, Izabella, and Amelia Romero; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Maria in death were her husband, Camilo Romero; son, Camilo Romero III; daughter-in-law, Alice Romero; great-grandson, Marcus Phillip Romero Aguilar; brothers: Enrique, Benigno and Robert Garza; and her parents, Benigno and Petra Garza.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Jimmy and Ben Jimenez, Camilo Romero IV, Robert Romero Jr. Gabriel, Raul Alvarado, and Allan Curtis.
Those blessed to serve as Honorary pallbearers will be the remaining grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a “Special Thanks” to all of Maria’s friends and crew at Fresenius Kidney Center, Chaves County Joy Center, Sara East-Brumana, PA-C, all the staff that cared for Maria at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM, as well as the staff of Gentiva Hospice.
A Rosary will be held on Friday. October 28, 2022, at 9:30 AM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, 2609 S Main St, Roswell, NM, followed by a Catholic Service at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery, 3101 S Main St, Roswell, NM.
Thanks to everyone for your thoughts and prayers. God Bless you all.