“AT LAST,” were Mom’s Words. On Thursday, April 13, Marian Josephine Pendergrass, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, passed from this world into the eternal glory of her Lord Jesus Christ at her home in Roswell, NM. Marian was a feisty 84 years old, facing the challenges at the end of her life with humor, courage, and grace; excited to continue her adventures with her only and always true love, her late husband, Bob Pendergrass.
Marian Jo and Bob were married 50 years, and she has waited, all be it impatiently, these last 10 years to be reunited and let their music begin again.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, James and Lida Rose “Lilo” Welch, her Husband, Bob Pendergrass, her great-great grandson, Elizah Pando, her former in-laws, and her former husband Louie “Sonny” Campanella.
Marian Jo is survived by her brothers, Gary Welch and his wife Bonnie Welch of Houston, TX, Van Welch and his wife Carol Welch of Duncan, OK, her 3 beloved sons, Mike Campanella of Artesia, James Blaise Campanella and his wife Dixie Campanella of Artesia, and Wendall A. Campanella (Tony) and his wife Natalia Campanella of Tinnie, her grandchildren, Jennifer Mendoza and husband Jason Mendoza, Brandon Campanella and wife Thalia Campanella, Vanessa Campanella, Ashlie Quinones and husband Pete Quinones, Chanse Campanella and wife Ashley, Pedro Lima and wife Kacey Lima, and adopted granddaughter Jinny Stone-Rainer, and her 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren
Per her wishes, she was cremated and her remains will be placed next to her husband, Bob, at the Columbarium at Assumption Church in Roswell, NM. A Rosary will be recited on Monday, April 24th, at 9:30 a.m., with a memorial mass following at 10:00 a.m.
Jo-Jo, as she was often called, was born on September 9th, 1938, in Roswell, NM, and was raised in Artesia.
Marian Jo lived life her way and never apologized for it. She knew and loved her savior Jesus Christ, she believed in justice for all people, she loved her music, and she loved her pets which she had many of her throughout her life.
Flowers can be sent to Assumption Church, 2808 N Kentucky Ave, Roswell, NM 88201, and, if you are moved, donations can be made to Paw and Claws Human Society in Artesia or Assumption Church in Roswell, NM.
Obituary lovingly written by family.
