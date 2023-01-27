Marian Thompson

July 22, 1937 — January 22, 2023
Marian Martha (Kimmel) Thompson passed away on January 22, 2023 in Lubbock, TX where she has been a resident for the past 4 years, after leaving her beloved home in Roswell, NM.
Marian was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Marian was a dedicated member of the Roswell community until the passing of her husband Ken in 2013. Marian had a generous spirit and devoted much of her spare time to Altrusa Club, Roswell Red Coats, Books Again Community store and the Children’s Ministry at Grace Community Church. As a young mother she was actively involved with Boy Scouts and Albuquerque Youth Hockey and figure skating leagues. Marian was a devoted employee of Wells Fargo Bank until her retirement in 2009. She began her banking career in the secretarial pool at First National Bank in 1975 and worked her way up to her position of Trust Officer at the time of her retirement. She enjoyed caring for her trust clients personally and professionally. Marian loved to sew, crochet, needlepoint and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Marian was born in Albuquerque, NM on July 22, 1937 to Marguerite and Porter L. Kimmel, Sr. She married Kenneth E. Thompson, Jr. and they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. Marian will be missed by the many loved ones she left behind. She is survived by her children Steve (Cathy) Thompson, Rick (Laura) Thompson, Melissa (Russ) Doss. Her grandchildren Shannon Thompson, Gary (Sara) Thompson, Mary McBayer (Dustin), Joshua Baker, Joey Dennis, Rachel Thompson, Sara Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Becca Woods and Kellan (Mackenzie) Woods, Andrew (Lisa) Richards, Aimee (Brian) Johnson, Adam Richards, AJ (Krista) Richards. She is survived by great grand children Maddi Thompson, Emily Allen, Joshua, Mary Anna and Sophia Baker, Paul Kenneth Aquino, Kimmy Dennis, Isabella Doran, Sullivan Woods, Mila Woods, Avery and Asher Richards, Addisyn Richards, Piper, Peyton, and Pace Johnson, and Camille Richards. Marian is also survived by her brother Porter L Kimmel, Jr and his wife Kay, and sister-in-law Linda Kimmel along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marian was proceeded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth E Thompson, Jr. Her daughter Kimberly Elaine Thompson, her brother Edgar Kimmel, sister and brother-in-law John and Alice Risse. Also proceeding her in death were her parents and her beloved Aunt Martha and Uncle Roger.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Marian Thompson to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. You may also express condolences online at Chapel of Hope.com or in care of Melissa Richards-Doss at 2620 North Albertson, Hobbs, NM 88240.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Raiders Ranch in Lubbock, Texas, along with the hospice nurses Stacey and Tina with Traditions Hospice of Lubbock, for their compassionate care of our mother and grandmother as she lived out her dementia journey. The last years have been very difficult, but we are grateful for the precious extra moments we were given due to her excellent care team. We are forever grateful to each of them.
A memorial service will be held on February 4, 2023, at 10 am, at the Chapel on the grounds of Prairie Haven Memorial Park, 1900 E Stanolind Road, Hobbs, NM. A time to visit the family will take place on Friday, February 3, from 1-4 pm at Chapel of Hope Funeral Home. A private interment of Ken and Marian’s ashes will take place at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, NM.