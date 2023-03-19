Mariano Flores

March 20, 1947 — March 5, 2023
Roswell — Mariano (Gilbert) Flores was born and raised in Roswell, NM. He moved to California in 1964 with his wife Rita. They came back to Roswell in 1980 with their two children, Jimmie and Regina, to be with his parents as they grew older.
Mariano (Gilbert) peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on March 5th 2023.
He is survived by his beautiful wife Rita, son Jim, and his wife Brandy, daughter Regina and her husband Stacy Pharis. Also his oldest sister Rosemary Lucero, and youngest sister Betty (Mary Ellen) Rodriguez. Grand children, Alicia, AJ, Mercedes, Alyssa, Carolyn, Katelyn, Jimmy Jr., Jaison and Evanli Raine. Great grand children, Aiden, Nina, Elijah, Angelo, Israel, and Emani Annette.
Preceded in death by his parents Mariano and Mabel Flores and sisters, Annie, Rita, Josefina, and Ruby, also by his precious granddaughter Emani Jaide.
Mariano Gilbert Flores was a spiritual man, minister and had a strong faith in god as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He believed in a different calling and a promised new perfect world by the hands of our god Jehovah and his son Jesus Christ. He loved playing his guitar for his family and friends, telling people about God’s word the Bible and teaching his grandchildren who created the moon and the stars respectively.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1718 N. Atkinson Ave., at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26th, 2023, in his honor.