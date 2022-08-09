Services are scheduled for 10 am Monday, August 8 at Terpening & Son Chapel for Marie Louise Wylie.
Ms. Wylie, 79, died on August 3, 2022, at her home in Roswell, New Mexico.
Burial will follow the services at Lake Arthur Cemetery, Lake Arthur, New Mexico.
Marie was born on June 17, 1943, in Ft. Sumner, New Mexico; the oldest daughter of Verl "Pat" Wylie and Valdee Kirkpatrick Wylie.
She was an aide in the healthcare profession. She graduated in 1962 from Hagerman High School. She enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, puzzles, growing flowers and rescuing stray dogs and cats.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother James Wylie, and sisters Valerie Wylie and Betty Hart.
Survivors include sisters Patricia Godby, Elizabeth Cherlyn Wylie and Billie Hann; brothers Michael Wylie, Verl Pat Wylie Jr., and Bobby Wylie; also by numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.