Dec. 29, 1932 — Feb. 23, 2023
On Feb. 23, 2023, longtime Alaskan Marilyn Bernice Boley, 90, passed away at Provience Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
Marilyn was born on Dec. 29, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minn., to parents Lyman and Bernice Wittig. She met her husband to be James T. Boley (deceased) at St. Patrick's High School in Eau Clarie, Wis. They wed on April 11, 1953, in Altoona, Wis.
Marilyn woked for national Presto Industries in Eau Claire, and ALCO in Roswell, NM, before moving to Alaska and working for Arctic Adjusters, in 1985.
She was a devoted member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter, Marie Garcia (Donald); son, John Boley (Johanna); daughter, Jean Bieganski (David); son, Patrick Boley (Brenda); daughter, Julia Grady (Randy); daughter, Jacqueline Sundstrom (Chris); daughter, Elizabeth Apodaca; brother, Thomas Wittig; sister, Cathy Wittig; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A service was held on March 3, 2023, at 11am., at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Eagle River, Alaska. Officiated by Father Arthur Roraff. Pallbearers: John Boley, Patrick Boley, David Bieganski, Randy Grady, Chris Sundstrom and Austin Hariri. She is to be laid to rest at Fort Richardson National Cemetery. Flowers or donations can be made to the American Cancer Society of Knights of Columbus Council #9830.