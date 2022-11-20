Marilyn Sabo

May 30, 1947 — August 19, 2022

On August 19, 2022, Marilyn passed away peacefully in San Jancinto, CA. Per Marilyn’s wishes a celebration of life was not held and her ashes were scattered at her favorite place at Mount San Jacinto State Park. She also requested a delay in announcing her passing.

Marilyn was born in Marshalltown, IA on May 30, 1947, the daughter of Howard and Ruth Wagner. She graduated from Roswell High in 1965.

Survivors include her brother and his wife, James and Helen Wagner of Roswell; nieces Kim and Kevin Robinson, formerly of Roswell now Chandler, AZ, Wendy and Andrea Ackerman of Phoenix. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Martha Ackerman.

