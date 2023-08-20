Marilyn Sue “Susie” Connell

A viewing will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Thursday, August 24, 2024 at Ballard Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Friday, August 25, 2023 at Ballard Funeral Home with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery for Susie Connell, 65, who passed away Monday, August 14, 2023 in Las Cruces, NM.
Susie was born February18, 1958 in Carrizozo, NM to John Connell Sr. and Adelina Medina Connell who have preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her brother John Connell Jr and cousins Alfred and Margie Medina.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Lena Rene Vallejos of Albuquerque; son-in-law Manuel Olivas of Albuquerque; brother Randy Connell of McAllen, TX; sisters Doris Vallejos-Tapia of Roswell and Debbie Connell of Alamogordo, NM; grandsons Manuel Olivas III and Jesus Montes and wife Mercedes of Albuquerque; granddaughter Angel Montana and husband Isaac of Albuquerque; great grandsons Luciano Montes and Leon Montana of Albuquerque and goddaughter Vanessa Herrandez of Roswell.
Susie enjoyed spending time with her family but most importantly sharing her Dr. Pepper, chocolates and ice cream with her cats. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jesus Montes, Manuel Olivas II, Manuel Olivas III, Isaac Montana, Joe Eddie Mondragon and Rudy Vallejos. Honorary pallbearers are Mecedes and Luciano Montes, Angel and Leon Montana, Eddie Vallejos, Doris Vallejos-Tapia, Mandy Ware, Rudy “Gordo” Vallejos, Ray Ray Vallejos, Vanessa Hernandez, Isaac Stewart, Dorothy Aragon, Rita Lucero, Ernestine Baca and Star Martinez.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.