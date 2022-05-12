Mark Anthony Runyan of House NM passed away on May 9th 2022. Mark was born in Tucumcari, NM on October 17th 1958 to Bruce and Mayme Runyan of House, NM. He was raised in Quay County and graduated from House High school in 1976. He attended NMSU obtaining a degree and Agriculture Education. Mark married the love of his life, Lisa, on March 23rd 1984.
Marks impact as an educator began in 1982 as the Lea County 4-H Agent in Lovington, NM. In 1984 Mark and Lisa moved to Artesia NM, where he was the Agriculture Instructor for 10 years. Mark and his family moved to House in 1994 and began Runyan Cattle. Mark also completed a Master’s degree from NMSU in Education Administration and served as the Director of The Learning Center at House schools through 2003. Mark then served as the New Mexico FFA Association Assistant State Advisor before returning to the Agriculture Instructor role at Clovis High School. Mark officially retired from a distinguished career in education in 2015, diverting his attention to Runyan Cattle, Runyan Cattle Meats and his grandchildren that affectionally called him Pop.
Mark was intensely involved in advising and teaching young people about livestock and life and was highly regarded as a knowledgeable livestock friend to many. With a personality and heart as big as Mark’s, he could easily find bliss anywhere and doing just about anything under the sun. Aside from his family and close friends, Mark’s biggest joy in life was being an educator and advisor. Whenever he wasn’t in a classroom, judging contest, livestock show, or traveling with students to either of the latter, Mark enjoyed spending time at home checking cows and playing with grandkids, working with his family, or simultaneously starting his next 3 building projects out at the barn. Mark’s love for life was contagious to everyone around him.
Hero, father figure, and mentor, the positive impact Mr. Runyan made on young people that he encountered was instrumental in the adults they are today. Be it preparing cattle for show, instructing in welding or ag. classes, or prep for judging contests, young people were drawn to Mark Runyan, many young people have attributed their successful careers to the life skills lived and taught by Mr. Runyan
Mark was an active board member at the House Cooperative Assn, past president of the NM Agriculture teacher’s association, he started the Artesia FFA Partners and Clovis FFA Buyers Clubs, and was actively involved with the Southwest Quay Soil and Water Conservation district. Mark was a member of the House Baptist church and was baptized in 1969.
Mark is survived by his wife Lisa Runyan of House, New Mexico; his eldest son Chase Runyan and wife Morgan Runyan and children Caesan, Beckham, Hayes, and Lincoln of Bronte, Texas; middle son Jason Runyan and wife Ashley Runyan and children Brooke and Riggs of Leonard, Texas; his youngest son Tell Runyan and wife Cheyenne Runyan and children Kinsley and Vance of Stephenville, Texas; his mother, Mayme Runyan of Clovis, New Mexico; his brother Bill Runyan and wife Denise Runyan of House, New Mexico; his sister Marsha Stowe and husband Terry Stowe of House, New Mexico; his brother Brian Runyan and wife Linda Runyan of Silver City, New Mexico; and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mark is preceded in death by his father Bruce Runyan and brother Don Runyan, both of House, New Mexico.
Visitation hours for family and friends will be Friday, May 13, 2022 from 1pm to 6pm at the Chavez Funeral Home Chapel 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, NM.
Life Celebration Services will be held on Saturday May 14th at 1:00pm at the House Schools Gymnasium, burial services to follow at Browning Cemetery with Corey Stewart and Joe Sparks officiating. Pallbearers are Tyler Tatum, Kole Tatum, Lane Hand, Lee Griggs, Trey Rusk, Jamie Smylie, Kemp Kuykendall, and Michael Bell. Honorary pallbearers are all former 4-H and FFA students that were taught, advised or positively impacted by Mr. Runyan. A Story Swapping Social will be held at the House Baptist Church Fellowship Hall following burial services.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the NM Baptist Children’s Home, 2200 S. Avenue I, Portales NM 88130. If you wish to share a tribute with Mark’s family or sign the online guestbook, go to www.chavezfuneralhome.com