Mark Arnold Waltmire, 70, Beloved companion, brother, Dad, and grandfather, affectionately known as “Dad Dad”, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Marks’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A viewing will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home from 9 AM to 5 PM. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 PM with Pastor Melvin Suttle officiating.
On November 17, 1951, Mark Arnold Waltmire was born to Charles “Ross” and Joan Gail Waltmire in East Los Angeles, California. He attended and graduated from Estancia High School in Costa Mesa, California. Mark married Julie Rogers on July 18, 1970, at the First Baptist of Costa Mesa. He was always a hard worker, starting his career young by delivering newspapers and even doing yard work for the customers on his route. At 16 he began working at Pizza Man, and when the owner retired a couple of years later, he sold the shop to Mark. He and Julie ran the pizza shop together until 1977, when they sold everything and moved to Julie’s hometown, Roswell, and purchased their first mobile home park. Mark thrived while working on, fixing, and refurbishing homes. He never stopped working and was always ready to help when someone needed it. Mark adored his two dogs, Duke and Dolli, so much that he got up early every day to take them for a walk before work. He was heartbroken when they passed. Mark loved both his families very much, he made every effort to be at his grandkids’ events or take them to the movies. His favorite pastime was to go to the casino and get that next jackpot. Mark was taken from us way too soon. He will be greatly missed by both his families and anyone who knew him.
Those left to treasure and cherish memories of Mark are his Ex-wife, Julie R. Waltmire of Roswell; children: Jason and Melissa Waltmire of Roswell, Shane and Wendy Waltmire of Geneva, IL, Christian and Sara Waltmire of Acton, MA, and Tiffany and Jeff Lennan of Roswell; grandchildren: Katie and Dustin McCormick, Grace and Morgan Waltmire, Shane White, Kylia, Julie and Erica Waltmire, Evyn, Anna, April and Joy Waltmire, Kyler, Breanna and Caleb Lennan; Siblings: Walt and Sally Waltmire of Tennessee, Dwane and Beth Waltmire of Colorado, and Diane and Bill Newhouse of Utah; longtime companion Jeannie Depoyster and her children: James Cox of Roswell, Sandy and Jason Fine of Carlsbad, Krysta and Shane Mansell of Midland, TX, Hollie Whelchel of Roswell, and Kimberly Depoyster of Roswell, her eighteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews; and many friends and family who loved him dearly.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents: Charles Ross and Joan Callis Waltmire.
Those blessed to be Mark’s honorary pallbearers are all his grandchildren.
Mark’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.