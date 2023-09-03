Marlin Gengenbach
Marlin Gengenbach passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Marlin was born on November 16, 1940, in Cozad, Nebraska, to his parents Martin and Estelline, where he was raised on the family farm.
Marlin graduated from Cozad High School in 1958 and moved to Denver where he attended an electronics technical school and then worked at Martin Marietta for a couple of years building the Titan Missile. He discovered a love for skiing and enjoyed ski patrolling for 42 years with Loveland Ski Patrol and later Ski Apache in New Mexico. He had a passion for playing the pedal steel guitar and recorded several CD's which he loved sharing with family and friends. Marlin also had a passion for flying, becoming a commercial pilot and flight instructor. At the age of 50 he began living his flying passion by leaving the corporate world and flying for Mesa Airlines and later Flight Options, amassing 15000 hours in the heavenly skies.
Marlin graduated from the University of Colorado in 1969 with a BS in Business and was employed in the sales and sales management with Rocky Mountain Bank Note CO. for 23 years. In Denver prior to pursuing a flying career, on August 12, 1967, Marlin married Kay Godel Gengenbach. Marlin and Kay raised two wonderful sons, David and Eric. Marlin and his sons enjoyed skiing and dirtbiking; spending time together was always a priority. Marlin loved his sons dearly.
On December 25, 2009, Marlin married and is survived by his wife Lhong. Both Marlin and Lhong loved the lord and were members of the First Methodist Church in Roswell, NM. They loved attending Sunday services with their two grandchildren, Isabelle and Ryker.
Marlin is survived by his two sons, David and Eric Gengenbach, and grandchildren, Morgan Gengenbach, Keegan Gengenbach, Owen Gengenbach and Seth Bradley. In addition, he is survived by his two brothers and their wives, Gerard and Connie Gengenbach, Larry and Connie Gengenbach, Sandy and Ron Jobman and a younger sister Carol Filler preceded him in death.
There are no services planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Caner Society would be deeply appreciated.
Marlin's Creed to Live By: Trade your Volvo every ten years or 300,000 miles whichever occurs first. Trade skis annually and have one pair for powder and the other pair for racing. Don't let dust gather on your motorcycle unless it's a dirtbike. If there's a decision whether to mow the lawn or ride, always ride! In the winter, if it's deciding whether to shovel the sidewalk or ski, always choose the latter. The sidewalk will always melt! Listen to steel guitar music, it will make you nice to your wife. Make your vocation, your vocation and work will disappear. Finally, family and friends count and be sure to love your Lord, your Savior!
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com