Martha Ann Childs
(August 12, 1924 - June 30, 2022 )
Martha was born in Paducah, Texas to Ben Frank & Hortense
Hobson. After she graduated from Paducah High School, she received a degree in education from Texas State College for Women (now Texas Woman's University). She moved to Roswell. New Mexico in 1947 for a teaching opportunity and taught in Roswell schools through 1961. On June 20, 1948, she married John Childs and partnered with him in managing their business at the Roswell Locker Plant. Upon their retirement, they relocated to DeSoto, TX to be closer to their grandchildren. Martha was a blessing to all who knew and loved her. Her faith was her guide, and she exhibited an amazing positive spirit throughout her days. She loved to play the piano, cook, and actively participate in church activities. Her greatest joys were her 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, and she was a prayer warrior for all. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving Martha are her son, Dr. Joe (Sabrina) Childs of Knoxville, TN, and daughter, D'Etta (Scott) Rider of Aledo, TX, along with grandchildren, Scott (Emily) Childs, Patrick (Genie) Childs, Graham (Christina) Childs, Dr. Justin ( Dr. Renee) Praslicka, Dr. Brandon (fiancé Christina) Praslicka, Emily (Ryan) Morehead and Kate (Christian) Brewer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, sister Frances, brother Tom, and daughter, Ann Childs. The family would like to extend thanks to Brookdale Ennis, Brookdale Beckett Meadows and Brookdale Weatherford. A family memorial service is planned for August 6, 2022. Martha's remains will be placed at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.