Martha Dunaway, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
She was born in Lincoln, NE to A.C. and Margarete Norris on November 11, 1935. She attended elementary school in Reeves, LA and graduated from Pojoaque High School in 1954 in Santa Fe, NM. She married John H. Dunaway on August 1, 1964 in El Paso, TX. They were married for 22 years.
She worked for the Mountain State Telephone and Telegraph Company from 1955-1985, followed by Vantage Engineering and Construction from 1985-2016. She served on the Telco Credit Union credit committee for 40+ years and was active with her church Sunday school class at First Baptist Church, the Telephone Pioneers of America, ABWA, DAR, and Assistance League of Chaves County.
Her hobbies included playing dominoes and cards with friends, many of whom preceded her in death and many who will continue to miss her at their table.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Dunaway in 1986 at the age of 53. She was also preceded in death by her long-time friend Johnny Spangler who passed away in 2022 at the age of 97, her lifelong best friend Erma Gene “Spuds” Reames, who died in 2014 at 84, her brothers Lester Norris, Bill Norris and his wife Irma, and Jimmy Norris and his wife Norma, brothers-in-law Raul Hardin and Bill Banks.
Martha is survived by her sisters Margaret “Tiny” Hardin and Mary Lou “Louie” Banks; her son Toby Dunaway and his wife Wendi; her daughter Marti Dickenson and her husband Donny, and her daughter Sandy Dunaway. She is also survived by several grandchildren Courtney Clayton, Kaysha Steele and her husband Hunter, Cheyenne Dunaway, Amber Mimms, John Michael Dickenson and his wife Anna, Brige Dunaway, and Tiffany Kay Titus and her husband Bryan Woods as well as her great-grandchildren Haley Mimms, Sophia Salaz, Lane Wright, Atreya Nicole Steele, Lovelyn Dickenson, Josh Woods and Mya Woods. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and numerous beloved extended family members.
There will be a celebration of life memorial service held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 500 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Roswell, NM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.