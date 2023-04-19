Martha Marti Everitt

May 20, 1951 — April 15, 2023
Obituary
Martha “Marti” Wright Everitt 71, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share kind thoughts or memories with Marti’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel.
Those left to cherish memories of Marti are her siblings: sister, Chris, her Brother, Kevin; and her Sons; Kevin and Jason.
Martha “Marti” Wright Everitt was a force for change and care in the Roswell community. Her life's work was dedicated to behavioral health services in New Mexico, and she worked tirelessly for decades to be an advocate for all people who need behavioral health and substance use treatment. She navigated several upheavals and changes with grace and astute insights into keeping care accessible and workable for all involved.
Marti was a loving mother, sister, and friend. Even though her work took her across the state constantly, she was always there for her family and friends. She loved cooking and spending her time with everyone she was close to and was unstinting with her advice and compassion. She will be missed as an inspiration and leader in her profession, but also as a kind, enthusiastic and loving friend, and family member.
Marti’s Tribute was written in her honor by her family.