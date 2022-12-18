Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandma, led by heavenly angels, is now walking the streets of gold in our heavenly Father’s home. Martha Sally Herrera, age 83, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away peacefully in her home after a brief illness on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Sally’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing Wednesday, December 21, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. There will be a Celebration of Life memory box and stationery for anyone wishing to leave a special thought or memory. (At Moms Viewing). A graveside service will be held Thursday, Dember 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM at South Park Cemetery.
As we affectionately called her, Sally was born in Carrizozo, New Mexico. She was born to Pauline Herrera (Rivera) and Felipe Herrera. The family moved to Dexter, New Mexico, and lived there until they moved to Roswell, New Mexico. Sally attended school at Dexter and attended Southwestern Business College. Sally met and Married Steven Urban Jr. from Hagerman. They had two children Melissa Urban (Cobos) and Phillip Urban. Sally lived and worked in Espanola and Santa Fe before retiring to Roswell to be close to her family. She spent years caring for her grandchildren and playing scrabble and solitaire on the computer. Visiting family and short trips to the casino were occasionally enjoyable to her. She loved seeing the mountains.
Sally is survived by adult children: Melissa Urban Cobos (Orlando) and Phillip Urban; grandchildren: Amber Vegara (Manuel), Larry Vegara (Allison), and Larissa Vegara (Justin); great-grandchildren: Angelina Anez (Kameron), Annalicia Gallegos, Juliet Gallegos, Julian Gallegos, Jaiden and Evan Sweatfield, Nayomee, Niko and Cambri Vegara, Pricilla Salas; great-great-grandson, Logan Anez; nieces: Teri Romero and Maria Ames; and her special friends: Larry Vegara Sr and Erin Cleaveland, Sam Padilla Sr; also many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Mom was blessed to see five generations in her family in 2021-2022.
Preceding Sally in death was her father, Felipe Herrera; mother, Pauline R. Herrera (Larez); grandmother, Eufelia Montoya Rivera; grandfather, Gavino Rivera; and brothers: Demetrio Herrera Sr and Larry Ayala Larez (son); John Demetrio Herrera Sr, aunt, Clorinda Duran; uncle, Candido Duran and; nephews and niece: John Demetrio Herrera Jr, Ronnie Herrera, Marina Herrera; Benito Rivera, Tony Chaves, and Jerry Duran.
Mom will be so missed and forever loved. Her kindness, patience, and understanding are unsurpassed. Her words of wisdom, sometimes unsolicited advice, and cherished advice will always be remembered. Mom we promise to uphold your loving family values and take care of one another respectfully and lovingly.
The family would love to give a special thank you to friends who contributed to floral arrangements and also to COTM.
Quote from Mom, “I thank God each year on my birthday because he gave me another year to pray for my family.”
Sally’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.
Matthew 5:8
Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.