Martha Sue Castleman, age 83 and known as “Momma Sue,” passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022.
Martha was born June 19, 1939, to James Aubrey Hill and Alma Grace Hill in Roswell, NM. As a child, she survived polio. She was a lifelong Roswell resident except for living in California a short while. Martha was a teacher at Missouri Avenue School and Military Heights Elementary School for 28 years.
Martha loved traveling, spending time at the lake and crafting. For many years along with her husband, Jerry, she enjoyed being a vender at Gun Shows. Martha was also a Girl Scout Leader, involved in PTA and Classroom Mother for her daughters. She was a fabulous cook and made the best pumpkin pies on Earth. She was an accomplished pianist and loved music.
Martha’s memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Kandace Lee Castleman Thomson of Roswell, NM and son in-law Robbin Ormseth of Roswell, NM and Kimberly Lynn Parmenter of Clovis, NM and son in-law Jay Parmenter of Clovis ,NM; Grandchildren, Kristian Conde of Roswell, NM, Tarryn Ortega of El Paso, TX, Seth Eaton of Rock Hill, NC. Martha was also blessed with Great Grandchildren, Peyton Pena of Roswell, Alaysia Mascorro of Roswell, NM, and Vivian Ortega of El Paso, TX.
Momma Sue was a 2X cancer survivor.
Preceding Martha in death is her brother, Larry who passed as a child at the age of 5 and a sister, Mary, who passed also as a child.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation to be made in Martha’s honor to American Cancer Society, Humane Society or ASPCA.
