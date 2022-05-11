Martin Joe Molina, 48, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Martin’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM in the Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the Ave Maria Center at St. John’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On September 25, 1973, Martin was born to Maria and Carlos Molina in Roswell, New Mexico. He was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Martin was a fan of both the Raiders and the Cowboys. He will be missed by many friends and family.
Martin is survived by his companion, Sarah Barreras; children: Nickolaus Paul Gottlieb and Martin Joe Molina Jr; grandchildren: Amijah, Joe Ray, and Zathan; parents: Carlos Molina and companion Irene, and Maria Molina; grandmother, Bessie Perez; sister, Monica Molina and companion Ryan Samora; brothers: Cresencio Chencho Molina, Isaac Molina and companion Ann; nieces and nephews: Fred, Nathaniel, Sergio, Mariah, Los, Anthony, Santiago, and Isaac Jr; numerous aunts and uncles; as well as his close friends: Joey Valdez, Bill Barlett, Andrea Morales, Chendo Pichardo, Rodney Chavez, DJ and Michael Bernal, and Jesse Martinez.
Preceding Martin in death are his grandparents: Maria Perez and Joe Moreno; and his great-grandparents: Juanita and Edward Aragon.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Amijah, Zathan, Sergio, Los, Mariah, Fred, Mari, Nate, Robert, Anthony, and Christopher.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Jo Ray, Lil Man, Joselino, Ryan, Joey, Bill, Lil Isaac, Anthony, and Chencho.
The family of Martin wishes to extend sincere thanks to Anthony Carlos and Iren, Andrea Morales, Monica, Ryan, Sarah, Catrina and Melissa.
Martin’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.