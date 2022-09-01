June 11, 1958 — August 28, 2022
Martin K. Joyce passed away unexpectedly in Santa Fe, New Mexico on August 28th, 2022 at the age of 64. He was born June 11th, 1958 in Roswell, NM to Charles Franklin Joyce, III and Janne Gross.
He was the second oldest of four brothers. After the untimely passing of his father Charles, Janne was remarried to William ‘Bill’ Murphy and two sisters and another brother were added to the family. Martin grew up at a time when kids played outside all day in a neighborhood where everyone knew each other, and the only rule was to be home before it was dark. He was an avid outdoorsman from an early age and enjoyed both hunting and fishing.
In 1976, he graduated from Goddard High School. He was very athletic participating as a key contributor on the baseball and basketball teams. Even then, he was tall, handsome and popular. Martin went on to graduate from both Baker University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology, and the University of Wyoming, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Geology. Martin’s uncle, Ed Welch, influenced him to pursue the field of geology. Unfortunately, he graduated during one of the many ‘bust’ cycles of the oil and gas industry. The few jobs available were in ‘the field’ where Martin went to work as a mud logger. That ended up being formative experience for his future career as a geologist. While working in Casper, WY he met Tara Bates. Together, they had a daughter in 1988, Elizabeth Janne Joyce. Elizabeth ‘Liz’ was the apple of his eye and he appeared to love teasing and irritating her incessantly. Fortunately, she was gifted with Martin’s quick wit and could always quip back with some barbed comment.
In 1990, Martin moved back to Roswell for one year which was when he met his future wife, Jamie Dennis, and her son, Jeremy. In the intervening years he attended Texas Tech University from 1991 to 1993 where he studied for his Masters degree in Geology. He did a summer internship in Bakersfield, CA in 1993 which led to a full-time job with Occidental Petroleum. Oxy gave him the opportunity to work in Russia where he did several short stints of field work freezing his ass off, which he always remembered fondly. He returned to Roswell in 1994 and reconnected with Jamie. A year later he drank a bottle of wine and told Jamie, “I’m going to marry you.” They were indeed united in marriage joining their families at the Ellis Store in Lincoln, NM on March 24th, 1996. In 1997, Martin and Jamie welcomed their son William Martin Joyce and the family was complete.
He went to work that same year with Marbob Energy in Artesia, where he made many lifelong friends. After eleven years at Marbob that included a move to Artesia and back to Roswell, Martin moved on to work for Eddie David at David Petroleum. He was there for three years before he went to work for Ray Miller at Regeneration Energy where he remained until he retired in 2021.
Outside of work Martin had many hobbies. He loved fly fishing, hunting, brewing beer, shooting and reloading, golf and keeping an immaculate yard. He was a true ‘rock hound’ and would take the family out east of town to search for arrowheads. He greatly enjoyed the company of his many friends, as well as spending time with his family drinking his home brew and talking politics. For being such a large man, he was particularly drawn to small things. He drank from small glasses. He loved holding babies and cats. He was a full 13 inches taller than his wife. When Jamie was not looking, raw dough and hamburger were among his favorite foods. One of the other great joys of his life was being ‘Pop pop’. His grandson, Theodore St. James Dennis, was born Sept 23rd, 2017 to Jeremy Dennis and daughter-in-law Laura Dennis.
Martin is preceded in death by his father Charles Franklin Joyce, his paternal grandparents Herbert and Ruthe Joyce, and his maternal grandparents Norman and Marjorie Gross. He is survived by his loving wife Jamie, sons William Martin (Marty) and Jeremy (wife Laura), grandson Theodore St. James Dennis and daughter Elizabeth, mother and father Janne and Bill Murphy, siblings Charles Kendall Joyce (spouse Rebecca ‘Becky’), Joel Joyce (spouse Rhonda), Kent Joyce (Rinda), Shannon Hickok (spouse Chris), Michael ‘Mike’ Murphy and Christy Murphy. He is also survived by many extended family members including his mother and father-in-law, Paul and Charlee Longmire, brothers and sisters in-law Denise Pirtle (spouse Paul), Lance Longmire (spouse Mindy), Trina Brooks (spouse Reggie) and Guy Longmire as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.
A celebration of Martin’s life will be held at The Liberty (312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell NM 88201) from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 3rd.
Donations to the Roswell Gun Club (checks made payable to Roswell Gun Club P.O. Box 1482 Roswell, NM 88202) in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Martin loved shooting there and the range could use some improvements.