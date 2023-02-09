Martin Kral

February 28, 1948 — February 4, 2023
TEMPLE — Martin Edward Kral, 74, formerly of Roswell and recent resident of Temple, TX, passed away on Saturday, February 4th 2023 at Baylor, Scott and White Medical Center.
He was born on February 28th, 1948 at the Naval Hospital in Aiea, Honolulu, Hawaii to Elmer Otto Kral and June Maxine Glover. He has two brothers, Richard/Marciella and Dave/Kathy and a sister Christine/Jim.
Many family members rounded out the family who had a memorable time growing up in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota. In his teenage years a move to the Bay Area brought on more adventures.
He graduated from Arroyo High school in San Lorenzo in 1966 where he played football. He married and had 3 children following a short stint in the Army and an even shorter stint in Vietnam. His years in Silicon Valley prepared him for the many accomplishments he had as he traveled all over the world to do software presentations. Years later, Martin traded in his work in the computer industry for a handyman/craftsman career. There was nothing he couldn’t create, build or fix, and he gained a very loyal customer base in Sacramento and Roswell, NM before heart issues slowed him down after the move to Temple.
At his 30 year high school reunion in 1996, the divorced Martin met a “fellow 66 graduate,” Linda Eatmon, and the rest is history, fun and adventure, ups and downs and the most amazing romance and love story EVER. They were a team, best friends and fun followed them all over. Linda said that Martin was a people person who would make instant friends everywhere he went.
During his 12 years in Roswell, NM, he studied everything nuclear and he published frequent articles in the Roswell Daily Record and around the world.
Martin is survived by his adoring wife Linda and their 2 cats Nugget and Miss Kitty (who may have adored him even more than Linda!) He is also survived by his step-son Chris Glahn/Cynthia, grandson Riley and grand-daughters Claudia and Isabel. Brother-in-law Craig Eatmon/Patty and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request, there will be no services, however, he didn’t say we couldn’t have a “Celebration of Life” later this year!
Memorials to Hope for Paws.org, USWardogs.org or Tunnels to towers (t2t.org) in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.