Martin “Marty” E. Brackeen, 59, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Roswell, New Mexico, and was born on June 22, 1962, in Long Beach, California. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Marty’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Funeral Service for Marty at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Marty was a great human being, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He was a friend to all, even perfect strangers. Marty made friends wherever he went and was loved by so many. He had many close friends who have stayed by his side throughout his lifetime. Marty never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, even without being asked. He showed his affection through his actions. Marty had a huge heart and a passion for softball and played 15 years for the Bandits and Silver Bullets. He was awarded an MVP, of which he was always so proud. Marty also loved skiing, 4-wheeling, hunting, Jet and Water skiing, golf, camping, traveling, and of course his beloved RAIDERS! Those were some of his best memories, and he always treasured them.
Marty graduated from Roswell High School in 1980 and he worked hard all his life, in the copier business and was self-employed, owning several businesses. Before retiring, he was Operations Manager for Southwest Disposal in Roswell. A job he loved and was extremely good at. He made an impression on the corporation, and they appreciated him immensely. Marty loved his companion of 11 years, his dog Izzy.
Those left to cherish memories of Marty are his loving wife, Cynthia; children: Melissa Brackeen, Marcus, Kristen Island, Kevin, Marty “Bubba” Brackeen, and Allison; and stepchildren whom he considered as his own: Ernesto Horton, Amy Karina Horton, and Zach; grandchildren: Kaishah Reese, Trent Brackeen, Naomi, and Leilani Island, Carson and Lincoln Horton; one brother, Rodney Brackeen; brother-in-law, Del Carmona, and Leticia; sister-in-law, Ida Carmona, and Lupe; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceding Marty in death are his beloved son, Alexander Horton; father, Orville Brackeen Jr; grandmother, Marie Morrison; and mother-in-law, Virginia Archuleta.
Pallbearers will be John Jerge, Johnny Valenzuela, Matthew Torrez, Danny Carabajal, Israel Pino, Gary Mendiola.
Thank you, husband, for being you and doing all you did for all of us; I will miss you with all my being. Save my spot for me. Love you forever, Cynthia, and all your family.
Marty’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.