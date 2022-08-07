Surrounded by her loving family, Martina “Tina” Narbaiz Ponce de Leon went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or prayer with Martina’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
On November 12, 1939, Tina Narbaiz was born to Martin Narbaiz and Refugia Casarez Narbaiz in Buda, Texas. She and her family moved to Roswell in 1948. Tina was married to Ignacio Ponce de Leon on December 23, 1958, in Roswell, NM. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Tina was a homemaker for many years to care for her family. She worked at K-Mart in Artesia for 15 years where she truly enjoyed her job and made lifelong friends. In her free time, she loved going to the library, reading biographies, drive-in movie theaters back in the day, sewing, gardening, and being outdoors. Tina loved watching professional baseball and basketball games live. She was very generous to others, especially her family.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Tina are her husband, Ignacio Ponce de Leon; daughters: Linda Marquez and husband Richard, Delores Ponce de Leon and husband Kenneth Bratland; grandchildren: Greg Torres and wife Olivia, Monica Marquez, McKenna Bratland and Caiden Bratland; great-grandchildren: Courteney Baca, Brooklyn Torres, and Ava Torres; sisters: Carmen Flores and husband Rudy and Jane Ramirez; sisters-in-law: Lupe Narbaiz and Pearl Narbaiz; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Tina is preceded in death by her parents, Martin Narbaiz and Refugia Narbaiz; brothers: Pablo “Paul” Narbaiz, Encarnacion “Chon” Narbaiz, Margarito “Mike” Narbaiz; and great-granddaughter, Reagan Torres.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are: Greg Torres, Caiden Bratland, McKenna Bratland, Richard Marquez Jr., Kenneth Bratland, and John Peck.
The Honorary Pallbearer is Waldo Apodaca.
The family of Tina wishes to extend sincere thanks to Enhabit Home Health & Hospice, especially Elvira and Pauline Ramirez, who were a tremendous blessing.
A Celebration of Tina’s Life will be held at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 2808 N. Kentucky Ave., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, starting with a Rosary at 1:30 PM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 PM. the service will be officiated by Father Jarek Nowacki. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
A reception will be held at Assumption Parish Hall following the graveside service.
Martina’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.