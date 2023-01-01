Marvin (Marv) Dale Hester of Roswell, NM, born in Brownlee, NE on February 12, 1927, died peacefully at his home on December 26, 2022. Marvin grew up in the Sandhills of Nebraska during the Great Depression where he attended a one-room school and learned to enjoy the game of softball. Marvin joined the Navy in 1945 as an 18-year-old and served in the Pacific on the USS Carib ATG 82. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln, NE. Marvin married his first wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Richards in Ashland, NE in 1953. They had two children, Jeffrey and Scott (Charley). Marvin and Liz were very involved with getting together with friends, traveling, crafting, and their church and youth group.
During his lifetime, Marv worked primarily as an insurance adjuster and salesman, land appraiser for the State of California, and building houses before retiring. Marv had a strong interest in remodeling all the homes he lived in, then spec houses and eventually building new houses. His first wife, Liz, passed away in 1983 and he remarried Sally Jo Gilmore Sprague in 1985. They built their home in Meadow Vista, CA, and enjoyed crafting and hosting family and friends. He and Sally traveled extensively in their RV’s seeing much of the U.S. and eventually retired to New Mexico where Marv took up woodworking and golf.
Preceding Marv in death are his parents, Marvin James and Mabel Hester; first wife, Liz; grandson, Erik Hester; sister, Connie Oosting; brothers-in-law: Dick Schefcik, Duane Oosting, and Paul Udd.
Marv leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Sally Hester; sons: Jeffrey Richards Hester (Gail), and Scott Charles Hester (Maureen); stepdaughter, Jo Lynn Teague; stepson, James Sprague (Janet); 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Betty (Howard) Hunter, Eunice Schefcik and Shirley Udd.
Marv will be greatly missed by family and friends. He chose to be cremated and has requested that there be no service. Donations can be made to your favorite charity in his name.
