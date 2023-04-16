Obituary
Mary Agnes Jimenez (Willie Garcia) entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Roswell, NM. There will be a viewing at Christ’s Church, 2200 N, Sycamore Ave. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, funeral service will be following at 2:00 p.m. A gathering of friends and family will be hosted by Christ’s Church following the South Park Burial service.
Mary was born on October 28, 1935, in Roswell, NM, to Augustin (Gus) Garcia & Jesusita (Jessie) Garcia. She was the eldest of the Garcia Family siblings: Tommy Ernest Garcia, Edward Garcia (Ramona), Virginia Lopez (Ray), Margaret Martinez, Cecelia Marquez, stepsister, Lionel Garcia (deceased), Dolores Vasquez (deceased), and Peter Jimenez (deceased).
Mary worked in the food industry as a young girl beginning at the family-owned Garcia Grocery Store, later she then worked for Randal's Grocery Store serving the community as a food clerk. She married George F. Jimenez and lived in California for 27 years before her return to Roswell, NM. While living in California, she was a pharmaceutical foreman for Zeliajor Pharmaceuticals. Our mother was always a positive inspiration to all who knew her, community-oriented, and always helped the less fortunate. She had always been known for having a giving heart, sending care packages to the Vietnam soldiers, and being loved by all she helped. Mary enjoyed crocheting, staying in touch with siblings, enjoyed watching grandchildren play sports, and making her special salsa. She had a hard life, with our father, remarried and life took a 360-degree turn, because of her marriage to George Jimenez.
Mary is Survived by: Hector Lujan (Sylvia), Valerie Estrada, Burt Estrada (deceased), Tommy Lujan (Darlene), Angela Vegara (Joey), Tony Garcia, deceased (Martha), Tommy Jimenez & family, Sylvia De Los Santos & family, Jimmy Jimenez & family, Tina Brady & family, Julian Jimenez & family.
Mary is preceded in death by, Dolores (Lola) and Augustine Garcia, grandparents: Son: Tony Garcia, brother: Lionel Garcia, sister: Dolores Vasquez.
Grandchildren & great-grandchildren include Dominic Garcia spouse, Hannah, Nate Garcia, Mathew Garcia, Nicholas Garcia, Sofie Garcia, Jacob Garcia, spouse Chantel, Johnnie Lujan, spouse, Shiloh, Ellah, Lujan, Peter Degroot, Taylor McCullar, Roan McCullar, Ernest Lujan, spouse Maria, Miah, Reeco & Elias Lujan.
Mari’ Kos, Vic’Torio, Earnasius, Ce’Fereeno, Enrique & Dionicio Lujan, Pete Samario, Clara Samario, Linda Marquez, Juliet, Ross, Gabriela, & Isabella Herrera, Nevaeh, Violet & Tiaese Estrada, Devin Reed, Ray, Noah, Taran & Aubrey Estrada, Jordan & Clarisse Garza, Jeanette Garza Alvarez, spouse Rene Alvarez, Josiah & Viviana Alvarez, Ashley Tavarez, spouse Carlos Tavarez, Alayna, Annabelle, Adelina and Ayden Tavarez.
Those Honored to serve as Pallbearers are; Johnnie Lujan, Ernest Lujan, Ray Estrada, Jordan Garza, Mari’Kos Lujan, VicTorio Lujan, Dominic Garcia, Jacob Garcia, and Devin Reed.
Those Honored to serve as Honorary Pallbearers: Nate Garcia, Mathew Garcia, Peter Degroot, Reecco Lujan, Elias Lujan, Taran Estrada, Noah Estrada, Devin Reed, Ernasius Lujan, Ce’Fereeno, Lujan, Enrique Lujan, Dionicio Lujan, Josiah Alvarez
Mary’s Tribute was lovingly written by her family.