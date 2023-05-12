Mary E. Flores Burns (Margo)

October 7, 1950 — December 8, 2022
Mary Burns, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 at her home in Albuquerque, NM. She was 72 years old. She was born in Roswell, NM, on October 7, 1950, to Bernabe and Magdalena Flores. She attended Roswell Schools, graduating from Goddard High School in 1968. Mary worked for Levi Strauss and Company for many years. After retiring she moved to Albuquerque, NM to be closer to her three sons.
Mary was known to everyone as “Margo”, a nickname given to her by her older brother. To her son's friends she was “the cookie lady” who supplied homemade chocolate chip cookies for all. Margo loved to read. She read so many books and then would pass them on to others encouraging them to read. She once read a manual all about football to learn how the game was played. Her sons loved football, but didn't have time to explain the game to her while they watched football on TV.
Mary is survived by her husband Raymond and her sons James Flores, Jason Burns and Art Burns (since deceased) Four grandchildren – Clarisa Flores, James Flores, Jason Burns and Julian Burns from Albuquerque, NM. Brothers Martin Flores (Patricia) from Albuquerque, NM and Daniel Flores from Oklahoma City, OK (now deceased) Sisters Alicia Martinez from Deming, NM, Josephine Varela from Albuquerque, NM and Frances Medina (Frank) and Eva Ponce (Felix) from Roswell, NM. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephew.
Preceding Mary in death includes her parents Bernabe and Magdalena Flores, sisters – Rosa Maria Flores, Crecencia Ferraro and Andrea Gonzales. Simce her death, Mary's son Art Burns of Albuquerque, NM and her younger brother Daniel Flores of Oklahoma City, OK have also recently passed on.
A gravesite memorial service is scheduled for Mary at South Park Cemetery for Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 am.