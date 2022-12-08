Mary Elizabeth Douglas age 28 of Roswell, New Mexico passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born December 30, 1993 in Carlsbad. Mary was married to Michael Douglas on March 26, 2021 in Roswell. Mary is preceded in death by her mother Crystal Tice, sister-in-law Stephanie Dowing, and cousin Brandon Patterson.
Mary graduated from ENMUR in 2020. She enjoyed reading and writing, which she inherited from her mother and sister. She published her first book “The Scarred Bell” on April 16, 2022 which she was extremely proud of. She also enjoyed taking lots of pictures of family and friends. She loved spending time with her family whom she loved dearly. Mary worked many years as a care giver at Tobosa in Roswell. She loved and cared for all of her clients and coworkers. She was a very caring person and she truly enjoyed helping people.
Mary is survived by her husband, Michael Douglas; father, Allen Tice; brothers: Jeremy Lindbloom, Daniel Dowing, Thomas Tice, and Wesley Tice; Sisters: Summer Scott, Gabby Tyler, Melissa Boydstun, Sarah Jacobs, and Rebecca Tice; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and her fur babies whom she loved with all her heart.
A memorial service will be held for Mary on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 1pm. It will be held at 1000 E. Bland in Roswell, New Mexico. We invite everyone that loved and cared for Mary to join our family as we celebrate her life.