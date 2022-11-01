04/18/1924 - 10/20/2022
On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at the age of 98, Mary Elizabeth Sullinger (Rutledge) passed peacefully from this world and was reunited with her husband, Richard, in God’s Kingdom. Mary Liz (also known as Mom, Grandma and GGMa) was born on April 18th, 1924, to Amon Dexter and Julia Florice Rutledge in Dardanelle, AR. When she was a young girl, she and her parents, whom she idolized, moved to Dexter, NM, where she graduated from Dexter High School. She met Dick one afternoon in 1945, when Mary Liz came home to find her cousin had brought a Navy buddy to town. They were hitchhiking their way home from serving in WWII. Mary Liz was immediately struck by the tall, dark, handsome sailor standing in her family’s living room. Their courtship began and was marked by letters exchanged between Missouri and New Mexico. They were married on November 26, 1950. Their life was built on faith, family, and service to others. A lifelong educator, Mary Liz taught Home Economics in Roswell, and then taught first graders for over 30 years in Clovis. Her passion for education extended to her own interests: she mastered ceramics, woodworking, quilting, painting, photography, and jewelry/silversmithing. Her aptitude as a lifelong learner didn’t stop at crafting, as she readily picked up today’s technology to find new ideas and interesting projects. She used her talents to better the world, donating quilts to families in need and Honor Flight veterans and church fundraising fairs. She was an active member of the Kingswood Methodist Church of Clovis NM and Saint Paul’s Congregational Church in Greeley. As in Proverbs 31:10-31, Mary Liz was a wife of noble character; she brought good, not harm, all the days of her life. She worked with eager hands and set about her work vigorously; clothed in strength and dignity. Never did she eat the bread of idleness.Mary Liz and Dick lived in Elida and Mountainair before moving to Clovis, NM, and then they relocated to Greeley, CO in 2014 to be closer to their kids, grandkids, and their ever-growing families. Mary Liz had a ready smile and laughed with an Arkansas accent. She would give her grandkids a twinkling look that told them she knew they were up to something (and would probably let them get away with it). She was easy-going and adaptable, and no one can remember her having a negative comment or a bad day. She was always a happy person.Mary Liz always had praise for others, and in her passing her loved ones can praise her in return. Her light and laugh will be missed, and her spirit and legacy will be carried on by the family she built and educated, with her love.Mary Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Richard Sullinger. Mary Liz is survived by her three daughters and their spouses: Rebecca Lynn (Dennis) Dougherty, Karen Kay (David) Rebol and Perri D’Lane (Brad) Joens. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Laurel (Zak) Harlow, Amanda Rebol, Annika (Craig) Kautz, Madeline (Jameson) Parker, Kelsey (James)Pearce, Andrew Rebol (Kristina), Dillon Joens and Parker Joens. She is also survived by her 8 grand-grandchildren, who had the blessing of love from their GGMa and will miss her dearly. A private family memorial service will honor her in December. Memorial donations may be made to:Clovis Light House Mission (in honor of Mary Sullinger) Donations can be sent to Moser Funeral Home at 3501 11th Ave, Evans, Colorado or Clovis Light House Mission at 407 L. Casillas Street Clovis, NM 88101.