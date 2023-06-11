Mary Jordan, age 70, departed from her family on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, at her home in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Mary’s family at www.andersonbethany.com
There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany funeral home on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM.
Mary was born on December 8th, 1952, in Wellington, Texas. She attended high school in Carlsbad NM. Mary went on to raise four wonderful children who she loved very much. She retired from Leprino Foods in 2005. Afterward, she found her hearts calling while working at the Carlsbad Battered Families Shelter in Carlsbad New Mexico as a victim advocate.
Mary will be remembered by her family and friends as a fighter who taught us that the toughest challenges in life can be met with humor and grace. Mary enjoyed reading, watching the latest Marvel movies, spoiling her pets, and spending time with her best friend Dot. She was actively involved in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, keeping up with birthdays, special events, and phone calls to check-in. Mary will be missed by all who knew her.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Mary are her children: Michelle [Jason] Mims, Crystal Jordan, [Arturo Rodriguez], Mike [Jessica] Jordan, Steven [Shilah] Jordan; grandchildren: Zachary [Eryn] Holcomb, Jacob Holcomb [Jordan Jones] Camden Willson, Kyler [Jasmine] Jordan, Gage Jordan [Kianna Sosa], Bailey Hood [Tatum McMillian], Tagen Rodriguez, Ashlyn Jordan, Michael Jordan, Savanna Jordan [Kobie Jojola], Katalia Jordan, and Stetson Jordan; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Norma Bryant, sisters Renee Brody and Raylene Barns, grandson Mason Hood and nephew Russell Willson.
The family of Mary wishes to extend sincer thanks to Melanie and Alex in the Ambulatory Care Unit, as well as the many technicians in ENMMC’s lab. You all were a kind light in the darkness.
Family suggests that donations be made to Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter in Carlsbad New Mexico, in honor of Mary Jordan.