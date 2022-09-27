Mary Lou McGee Glass passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022 surrounded by loved ones in her home in Roswell, New Mexico. Mary Lou was born on September 9, 1933 in Roswell to Zoa White McGee and Horace Hamilton (Litz) McGee. She was the granddaughter of James Phelps and Lou Thomlinson White, a well-known area ranching family.
After graduating from Roswell High School in 1951, Mary Lou attended both Oklahoma A&M ( now known as Oklahoma State University) and The University of Colorado. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and was also a member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity. After college, she returned to Roswell in 1955 where she began her six-year teaching career in a third grade classroom at Military Heights Elementary School.
In 1961, she married Wayne Seviere Glass of Roanoke, Virginia. She met Wayne while he was serving in the US Air Force as a KC-135 pilot at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell.
Throughout her life, Mary Lou was active in many civic organizations in Roswell. For over 45 years, she dedicated her love, talents, time, and tireless efforts serving the First Presbyterian Church and the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico.
Mary Lou is survived by her loving husband of over 61 years, Wayne Glass, her brother, David White McGee (wife Mary McGee), her daughter, Zoa Glass Stuntz ( husband Jamie Stuntz), her son, Hunter Hamilton Glass (wife Sarah Glass), granddaughters Clarice, Callie, and Whitney Huckins, and Tatum Glass, and her nephew, Michael McGee. Other surviving members of her JP White family are her first cousins, Ted White (wife Marianne), J Phelps White III (wife Corinna) of Ocala FL, and David White of Littlefield, TX.
Mary Lou will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Tuesday, September 27 at 1:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Roswell. You may make donations in memory of Mary Lou to the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico, 200 North Lea, Roswell New Mexico, 88201 or to an organization of your choice.
To access the livestream link for her Celebration of Life, please visit www.lagronefuneralchapels.com.