In loving memory of Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Aguirre, 79, of Hagerman, NM, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Mary was born on June 12, 1943, to Cruz Luevano and Nestora Montoya in Artesia, NM, who preceded her in death.
There will be a Memorial Service for Mary on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Catherine's Catholic Church of Hagerman, New Mexico. Interment of cremains will follow at Hagerman Cemetery.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Sandra and Adele Romero; stepdaughters: Marisela Mendoza and Norma Pastrana; stepsons: Pedro, Marcelo, Rafa, and Jesus "Chuy" Aguirre; nephew, Manuel "Jr" Aguirre; granddaughters: Loretta Villa, Ivette Romero, Adelisa Murillo, Adrienne, Alejandra, Abigail, Crystal, Samantha, Jeanette, Yasmin, Michelle, Vanessa, Valery, Miriam & Raquel; grandsons: Andrew Romero, Manny, Eduardo, Reymundo, Irving, Jonathan, Marco, Joel, and Alonso; seven "Soto" grandkids; seven "Romero" great-grandkids; thirty-seven "Aguirre" great-grandkids; numerous nieces and nephews; lifelong friends/relatives: Edna Miller & Family of Hagerman; Ornelas family of Hagerman; as well as the Marquez family of Roswell.
Mary married Jesus (Manuel) Aguirre on May 23, 1978. They brought two families together as one equaling ten kids.
Mary worked at the Community Action Program (CAP office) in Roswell as a client service agent and a volunteer income tax assistant for the Valley for many years. She also worked as a bartender many moons ago.
Mary loved cooking her famous green Chile and taquitos for her family and friends. She also loved gambling at the casinos and playing bingo and listening to her music!
Preceding Mary in death is her husband, Jesus (Manuel) Aguirre; daughter, Eustolia Huddleston; sons: Samuel Romero and Jimmy Aguirre; and her grandson, Rolando Aguirre.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought and memory with Mary’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Mary’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.