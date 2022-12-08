Mary Lu Richards, 83, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in El Paso, TX. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Mary Lu's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
On April 14, 1939, Mary Lu was born to Carl and Alma Caruthers in Dexter, NM. She received her bachelors degree in education in 1974. She went on to teach at Goddard High School in Roswell, NM for many years. She then moved to Albuquerque and taught there for several more before retiring. Mary Lu loved writing letters, watching the Diamondbacks play with her son-in-law Ray and doing the crossword puzzle in the newspaper. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Mary Lu is survived by her sister Jeannie Kay Carver of Marietta,GA; daughter Kathy Litt of Roswell, NM; daughter Andrea Kay Lucero and husband Ray of Roswell, NM. She has four wonderful grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mary Lu is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Alma Caruthers and her son John Fisher.
The Family of Mary Lu wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and nurses at University Medical Center in El Paso for the extraordinary care they gave her in her final days.
Mary Lu's family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Judes in Honor of Mary Lu.