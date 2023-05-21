Mary McCarter Ritter

September 12, 1946-February 14, 2023
Mary Ritter was born on September 12, 1946 and went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 14, 2023, at the age of 76 in Rio Rancho, after her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Mary was born in Roswell, NM to her parents Henry “Pete” and Corrine McCarter.
She married the love of her life Bruce D. Ritter on June 26, 1971, and shared 38 wonderful years together. He precedes her in death along with her parents Henry “Pete” and Corrine McCarter
She is survived by her sister Roslinda Wells and her husband Bill Wells of Mississippi, and three children: Brett Ritter and his wife Taylor of Virginia; Boyd Ritter and his wife Teresa of White Rock, and Zenaida Baca of Roswell. She also survived by her seven precious grandchildren who she absolutely adored Jessica, Kaitlin, Andrew, Reagan, Bailey, Bruce and Chul So, and her great-grand-child Hailey.
Mary was a devoted Christian and a gifted pianist who spent her days giving back to the Roswell community. In addition to being a church organist and choir member, Mary was an active member of the Assistance League, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Shakespeare Club, and the Roswell Symphony Guild. She was an avid football fan and followed numerous college football teams in addition to her beloved NMSU Aggies.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday May 27, 2023 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church followed by a reception in the parish hall, hosted by her fellow church members.
The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
