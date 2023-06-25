Mary Teresa Trujillo passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Mary Teresa was born on December 1, 1957 in Roswell, New Mexico to Pete C. and Juanita Z. Trujillo. She was a lifelong resident of Roswell, New Mexico.
Mary Teresa worked at TMC and Nova Bus for 25+ years as a material handler. She was a little dynamite and would go to battle for anyone and everyone she loved. She loved hard and was so strong, compassionate, and was always cracking jokes and making everyone smile, even at her last hour she was this amazing little woman.
Mary Teresa was preceded in death by her parents Pete C. and Juanita Z. Trujillo; brothers: Jose Romero, Gilbert Trujillo, and Henry Trujillo; brother-in law Joe Lucero; sister-in-law Helen Trujillo, nephews Lawrence Perlingos, George Perlingos, David Perlingos, Orlando Trujillo, nieces Lisa Trujillo and LoriLei Perlingos, and great-nephew Ricky Ray Nunez.
Mary Teresa is survived by her daughters Carmen Loya and Rachel Loya; son Ramon Loya Jr. all of Roswell, NM; sister Doris Lucero of Roswell, NM; sister-in-law Margaret Trujillo of Las Cruces, NM; grandchildren Vanessa Gutierrez, Karina Acosta, Cipriana Cobos, Elexis Loya, Anissa Loya, Eliana Loya, Karisma Acosta, Kamaia Cannon, and Oscar Loya all of Roswell, NM, Yasmine Chavez (Chris) of Odessa, TX. Numerous nieces and nephews Veronica Trujillo, Peter Paul Trujillo (Eddie), Tanya Herrera (Andy), Yolanda Coronado (Hector); great nieces and nephews Acacia Williams, Brandon Williams (Brittany), Josh Williams, Marissa Coronado (Rick), Leticia Coronado, Valerie Coronado, Hector Coronado Jr, Nicolette Coronado, Natalie Herrera, Ava Herrera, Teyah Herrera, Enrique Trujillo, Kimberly Trujillo,
Taziana Trujillo; great-great nieces and nephews Kylea, Kyle, Allesandra,Titus, Tobias, Zack, Zayden and Zariah Williams, Nevaeh and Amia Nunez, Cassius, Camden and Ceiden Perlingos, Jenaiah Trujillo, all her friends that became family and her beloved dogs Peaches and Luna.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Nurse Kati from Lovelace Hospital; Pastor Nathan Smith from First Baptist Church; Pastor Tim Aguilar and Pastor Jim Reeves from Church On The Move for their prayers and thoughtfulness during our time of loss.
Honorary Pallbearers are her grandchildren Vanessa Gutierrez, Karina and Karisma Acosta, Cipriana Cobos, Elexis, Anissa, Eliana and Oscar Loya, Kamaia Cannon, and Yasmine Chavez.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June 30, 2023 at Ballard Funeral Home with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.
Remember Me
Remember me with smiles not tears
For all the joy through all the years.
Recall the closeness that was ours
A love a “sweet” as fragrant flowers.
Don’t dwell on thoughts that cause you pain,
We’ll see each other once again.
I am at peace…try to believe,
It was my time… I had to leave.
But “What a view” I have from here,
I see your face; I feel you near.
I follow you throughout the day,
You’re not alone along the way.
And when God calls you... you will be
Right by my side… right here with me.
Till then I’ll wait by Heaven’s door,
We’ll be united… evermore!