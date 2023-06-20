Services are pending at Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory for Mary Teresa Trujillo, 65 who passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023. A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized with Ballard Funeral Home & Crematory.
