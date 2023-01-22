A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Peter Catholic Church in honor of Mary Virginia Ferns on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm with a rosary immediately before at 1:30 pm. The church is located at 805 S. Main St., Roswell, New Mexico 88203.
Mary was born on June 9, 1923 in Roswell, New Mexico as the eldest child to James Clifford and Goldie Antram. She passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at age 99 with family at her side.
Mary was a lifelong resident of Roswell and was the eldest of JC and Goldie's eight children. Living siblings include Richard Antram (Albuquerque, NM) and Joanne Gasiel (Payson, AZ). Mary's deceased siblings include Ruth Privratsky, Father Cormac Antram, OFM, John Antram, Jeanne Antram, Bernice Froeschle, Larry Fern, Jr, Mary Ann Hatch, and William Ferns.
Mary graduated from Roswell High School in 1942. As a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, she was involved with the St. Peter's Women's Society and the adult choir for many years. As a young woman, Mary worked with the County Assessor's office then later with the First National Bank of Roswell until she married Lawrence John (Bud) Ferns on July 18, 1945.
Bud and Mary Virginia were married for 65 years prior to his passing on March 5, 2011. Together they raised 8 children. Surviving children include Robert Ferns and his wife Nancy of Sandia Park, NM, Joanne Evans and her husband Doug of Colorado Springs, CO, Dianne Slabisak of San Antonio, TX, Sharon Chamberlain and her husband Marc of Arlington, TX, and Karen Ferns of Dallas, TX. Mary was also blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary's request to be cremated is entrusted to LaGrone Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Roswell, NM. Remains will be interred at the Veterans National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM at a later date. She will be placed alongside her husband, a WWII veteran and former Prisoner of War.
In lieu of flowers, Mary requested that donations be made to the Poor Clare Monastery at 809 East 19th Street, Roswell, NM 88201. https://poorclares-roswell.org
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com