Mary Whalen

06/28/1944 — 07/02/2022
Mary Eve Whalen passed away on July 2, 2022 in Roswell, New Mexico at the age of 78 at the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
Mary was the eldest of Michael and Evelyn (Hogie) Lentsch’s four children, born in Cooperstown, North Dakota on June 28, 1944. She began her career in nursing in 1967, working as a CNA at United Hospital in Grand Forks, North Dakota and later providing in-home care in Roswell, New Mexico.
On April 17, 1971, Mary married Patrick Whalen. They made their home in Thompson, North Dakota and later retired to Roswell. Mary never truly retired, as she volunteered countless hours with many organizations and served as a poll worker during elections.
Mary was especially dedicated to the Red Cross — from attending meetings and training sessions, to recruiting volunteers for community events, and helping to set up Red Cross relief sites and shelters in response to disasters. Her remarkable support over many years was recognized with a Service Award from the Red Cross.
Although she kept busy in the community, Mary took time to appreciate the finer things in life, like homemade donuts and Italian food, writing poetry, and travelling. A highlight was a trip to Europe in 2008 with her sisters to visit her nephew and to celebrate her birthday with dinner at a restaurant on the Champs de Elysée in Paris.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Evelyn, her husband, Patrick, and her kitty, Rascal.
In addition to her siblings Barbara (Patrick) Mahar, James (Mary Larson) Lentsch, and Joan (Patrick) Connor, she will be greatly missed by her nephews (Bill, Scott, David, and Joe), nieces (Elizabeth and Shelby), grand-nieces (Carys, Mya, Ava, and Libby), grand-nephews (Declan and Luke), her much loved kitty, Bunday, and her many friends and neighbors who were a second family to her.
Mary was looking forward to visiting her family in North Dakota this summer. Mary insisted she did not want a funeral — she believed people should enjoy time together in life. In keeping with Mary’s wishes, her family will gather in Cavalier, North Dakota and will celebrate her life (toasting over her favorite piña coladas).
Her family hopes that those who knew and cared about Mary will honor her memory by spending time with their loved ones as well.