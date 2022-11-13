Mary Yvonne Davidson, 82, of Lubbock passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 after a valiant fight with cancer. She was at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born on April 5, 1940 in Roswell, New Mexico to Daniel Edmond Davidson and Ozema Elizabeth Stirman Davidson. She was raised in Roswell and attended Roswell High School.
She had lived in Amarillo for many years, where she worked for ASARCO Refinery for 24.8 years in security and EMT services and was on their Competition Pistol Shooting Team. She had been involved as a volunteer in Potter County REACT in Amarillo.
She moved to Lubbock in 2012, where she became a faithful member of Hillside Christian Church. She was known to have a dry sense of humor, enjoyed photography, collecting crystals and amethysts, fishing on freshwater lakes, and traveling the world, especially the Mediterranean on cruises. She loved spending time with her family, children, grandchildren, and especially her dogs, Little Bit, Teki, and Sugar.
Mary is survived by her sister, Sheila and Roy Seay of Lubbock, six children, Blane and Kathy Barnes of Amarillo, Bonita Heffington of Lubbock, Daine Williams of Lubbock, Jim and Valerie Kiper of Amarillo, Mike Kiper of Amarillo, and Steve Kiper of Amarillo, 15 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Kevin Kiper.
Celebration of life memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Hillside Christian Church - Norwich Building, 6802 Milwaukee Avenue, in Lubbock.
Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes & Crematory in Lubbock.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, Humane Society, or Hillside Christian Church.