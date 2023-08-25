Mateo Adrian Gonzales
Mateo Adrian Gonzales began his journey of life on April 28, 2021. He blessed Jessica and Jeremy Gonzales on that special day and every day thereafter. Mateo was called home on Friday, August 11, 2023. Mateo, a bright and joyful soul, left a lasting mark on the lives of those he encountered. With a smile that could light up even the darkest room, he brought warmth and happiness to everyone around him. Although his physical presence may no longer grace this earth, his spirit continues to live on in the hearts of his loved ones. As we remember Mateo, let us cherish the memories we shared and find solace in knowing that he is now in the presence of God, basking in the radiance of eternal life.
His smile from the very beginning attracted his brother and sisters to him, and they would spend countless hours playing with him. The first week in the world for Mateo, they were his caregiver and looked after him forming a deep and unbreakable bond with him, cherishing every moment they shared.
Mateo’s fearless spirit filled every aspect of his short but impactful life. He fearlessly spent his time chasing bugs, climbing on anything he found challenging, and engaging in playful wrestling matches with his beloved siblings. Despite his daring nature, Mateo never hesitated to express his love for everyone he met. He would blow kisses and instantly connect with strangers, leaving a lasting mark on their hearts.
Mateo had a strong and special connection with his Grandpa Mike, whom he affectionately called “papa”. The two of them spent countless hours together. Mateo loved his papa, and whenever it was time for papa to go home he would eagerly say bye-bye to his parents thinking he was going with papa.
Mateo enjoyed being held by Grandma Alicia and would often drift off to sleep in her arms. With Grandma Nane, he would spend hours exploring the wonders of nature, especially his fascination with bugs and holding her chickens.
Elijah would spoil Mateo with snacks, taking him to Bahama Bucks in her mustang where he loved hearing the roar of the engine. Elias cherished moments with Mateo, frequently taking naps and bonding over their love of swimming. He enjoyed seeing Mireya at work, cheering for her at volleyball games, and being with her when she was babysitting.
His best friend Mila was his protector and he would follow her around all day making her laugh when she was in trouble.
With mom and dad it was always snuggling together and spending quality time doing what he loved best following them around regardless of what they were doing. Mateo’s outgoing personality, curiosity, and energy level kept mom and dad on their toes, but it was something they enjoyed. Mateo was greatly loved and will forever be in the heart of all those who were fortunate to have known him.
Mateo is survived by his parents Jeremy and Jessica Gonzales (Roswell), brother Elias, sisters Elijah, Mireya, and Mila (Roswell), Grandparents, Mike and Alicia Gonzales (Roswell), Rudy and Theresa Delgado (Roswell), aunt Charlotte Gonzales (Albuquerque), uncle Eric Gonzales (Albuquerque), uncle and aunt Billy and Bridget Chaves (Rio Rancho), and cousins Tegan, Taryn, Tatum, and Billy Jr. Chaves (Rio Rancho).
Honorary pallbearers are Noah Reese, Ava Flores, Samario Family, Smith Family, Alia Gray, and Nate Silva.
A “Celebration of Life and Memorial Service” will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 26 at Christ’s Church located at 2200 N. Sycamore Ave, Roswell, NM. Reception to immediately follow.