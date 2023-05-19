Matilde Molina Casarez

Matilde M. Casarez born March 14, 1927 in Dr. Arroyo Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She passed at home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:21 pm surrounded by family members. Matilde was the last survivor of her seven siblings.
She married Paulino Casarez on February 22, 1950 in Dr. Arroyo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Matilde became a naturalized citizen on January 6, 1989.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Paulino Moreno Casarez and two daughters Maria Rosario Velasquez and Armandina Martinez
Those left to cherish and carry on her memory are her three sons Louie Casarez and his wife Sylvia of Roswell NM, Gilbert Casarez and his partner Kenneth of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Tino Casarez and his partner Moises of Denver, CO and her daughter Liza Hamilton and husband Mike of Roswell, NM and son-in- law Fermin Velasquez of Albuquerque, NM. Nine grandchildren: Ricardo Martinez of Denver, CO, Monica Martinez Jones and her husband Arsenio from Carlsbad, NM, Jerry Martinez and his wife Tanith of Gunnison, CO, Peter Martinez of Carlsbad, NM, Marcos Casarez of Roswell, NM, Miguel Casarez and his wife Aurora of Alamogordo, NM, Danette Watford and her husband Chris of Walkersville, MD, Myles Hamilton and his wife Victoria of Clovis, NM, and Adrian Velasquez and his wife Aneliz of Albuquerque, NM. Fifteen great grandchildren: Tristen, Aiden, Atlee, Tilden, Deanna, Brooke, Amari, Alex, Riley, Arianna, Benjamin, Oliver, Payton, Lola and Gracie and one great-great grandchild: Cristian.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tristen Martinez, Myles Hamilton, Marcos Casarez, Miguel Casarez, Adrian Velasquez and Jerry Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are Aiden, Tilden, Riley, Peter, Alex, Payton and Atlee.
A rosary will be held in her honor at St. Peters Catholic Church at 6:00 pm, Monday, May 22, 2023. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, May 23, 2023 also at St. Peters Catholic Church. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
We would like to give special thanks to the following individuals: Gentiva Home Health- her nurse Mandy, Helen, Tracey and Rosalynn plus the Joy Center for providing meals. Martha Romero who will be officiating the rosary and Lee Adams and Golden Corral for providing the family meal.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory.