Oh, Matthew Ross Ortega, yes, your middle name is being used. You are in so much trouble! You left us behind to remember you, to carry your name in our hearts, to always remember your craziness. Your birth date is July 19th of 1985 and you left us on February 22nd of 2023.
You leave behind your beautiful daughter Trina, the apple of your eye. The little girl that forever changed your life. You leave behind your mother, Nancy Ward. Your father, Belsom Ortega. You leave behind your sisters, Christina Ortega, and April Brittain. You also leave behind your nephews: Ian Smith, Hayden Smith, Zachariah Vaughn, and Josue Torres. You are preceded in life by Papa, Honey, grandma Trina, grandpa Hiram, grandpa Bud, countless uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and we must not forget, Killer.
Mateo, you absolutely love your daughter Trina. You love video games, your middle fingers, and cooking for others. Your chicken fried steak fingers will always be the best! You love to play disc golf, listen to music, and watch movies, especially Scarface, and The Nightmare Before Christmas with Trina. Shows like WWE, The Simpsons, and Futurama.
You love to be outside, smoking cigars, cooking out, swimming, riding motorcycles and going four wheeling. You love scaring mom on the go cart. You love playing in the snow with Trina and finding Snowflake. You love Snowflake & Mr. Nibbler, playing games, and winning them. You also love eating chalk with your big sister and poking fun of your baby sister.
Defining odds, that's you! You are so proud of Trina, going skydiving, pulling pranks, crazy jokes, sarcastic remarks, and life. Whitey, when it comes to style... you own the runway! Mr Gucci, Mr Louis Vuitton, Mr Oakley, Mr Ariat, Mr Nike. Your balding, but you have the most perfect teeth and amazing smile. Your laugh is contagious, and your touch is precious, your hugs are warm and full of love. Your love is fierce!
Matthew’s life will be celebrated on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 2pm. The celebration of life service will be held at the El Centenario Salon, 2004 S. Sunset Ave, Roswell, NM 88203. It is our hope that those who attend dress in Matt’s favorite colors: red and black. Please also wear your favorite ball cap as he hardly went without one! This will be a family friendly celebration. In lieu of flowers the family would like to suggest making a donation in Matt’s honor to a rehabilitation center of your choice.
Matt, 37 years will never be enough. You loved so hard, and you fought this world even harder. Goodnight Daddy. Goodnight Son. Goodnight Brother. Goodnight, Matt Uncle. Goodnight Friend. Sleep sweet, for your fight is over.
