Melanie Shane Hamill, 68, passed away on February 6, 2023, in the comfort of her own home in Roswell, New Mexico. Funeral services will be held March 5, 2023, @ 2pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Church (2915 South Union) with Pastor Ken Davis officiating. Arrangements are by Anderson Bethany Funeral Home.
Melanie was born in Roswell, New Mexico to Drew and Dorothy Hamill on September 20, 1954. She graduated from Goddard High. She attended Abilene and Lubbock Christian universities. She worked for the family Company Hamill Transportation for most of her life. She also founded Linda Vista Storage in the early 1990s.
She was involved in the singing group at South Main Church of Christ because everyone knew she had an amazing and beautiful voice. She was involved in a lot of PTA activities at Valley View and Gateway Christian School. She was also an amazing Adopted mom to many of her son’s friends.
Melanie is preceded in death by her parents Newton Andrew Hamill and Dorothy Louise Hamill, and her older brother Victor Lee Hamill.
Survivors include son Whitney Hamill and his wife Rebecca of Roswell NM; her brother Steve Hamill and his wife Jean of Hagerman NM; Sister in law Donna Hamill of Roswell NM; Sister’s Barbara Smith of Plains Kansas; and Anita Casaus of Roswell NM; numerous nieces and nephews; Adopted Daughter Stephanie Shipman of Roswell NM; Grandkids, Waylon, Cooper, Evelyn, and a granddaughter on the way and numerous others.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Mexico Christian Children’s Home in Portales, NM. The family of Melanie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Virgil Herrin for his continued support and care over the years.