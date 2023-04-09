Melecio “Mel” (Nu͠nez) Brito

Passed away April 5, 2023. Mel was born July 21, 1940, in Manzano, New Mexico, to Juan Salomon Nu͠nez and Florinda Augustina “Tillie” Carabajal. He married Kathryn “Katy” Reitz in 1975. Mel and Katy owned & operated Brito’s Restaurant in Park City, Ks for 16 yrs before they retired to Cedarcreek, MO where they lived on Bull Shoals Lake for 25 yrs. In 2022 Mel & Katy moved to Newton, KS to be close to their children.
Mel was preceded in death by both parents, his first wife, Ruby Cramer, his sisters, Dorothy (Nu͠nez) Perez & Rita (Nu͠nez) Mares, and brother Antonio “Tony” Nu͠nez.
He is survived by wife Katy, daughter Rene` (Danny) Park and son Doug (Debbie) O’Rear, both of Valley Center, KS, son Curt (Michelle) O’Rear of Park City, KS, five grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, Brothers: Juan (Tina), Roy, & Chano Nu͠nez of N.M., Sisters: Helen (Nu͠nez ) Garcia of N.M., Dora (Brito) Alvarado of TX, Margie (Brito) Onstad of SC, & Linda Jo (Brito) Martinez of NM. He is also survived by sister-in-law Lucy Nu͠nez and many nieces and nephews.
No service is currently planned. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 301 N. Main St, suite 300, Newton, KS 67114