Melinda Kay Holdeman, 61, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Roswell, NM.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Melinda’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of Life service at Church on The Move/180 building (youth building located across the street from the main sanctuary) in Roswell NM, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 9:30 am with Pastor Troy Smothermon officiating.
On January 11, 1962, Melinda was born to Frank Kenneth Holdeman and Lillie Murray in Perryton, TX. She attended Goddard High School in Roswell, NM, where she graduated. Before retirement, she worked as the secretary of All-State Fastener for many years. The calling of “grandma” was so dear to her, and she loved her grand-babies Elijah (aka Monkey) and Alani so much. Melinda was the best mom and friend she knew how to be. She had a strong passion and was extremely gifted at cooking and baking. You could always find her volunteering to cook or bake for others. Singing brought her great joy and she had an incredible voice to share with others. Melinda enjoyed gardening, painting, camping at the lake, and sending her grandchildren back home to mom full of sugar! Her greatest/most important achievement was accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior on Easter of 2018 Then received water baptism! Her time here on earth was cut short but we are CERTAIN she is in Heaven now and has received her glorified body as God promised. Melinda now is experiencing the TRUE JOY she longed for.
“The LORD himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” Deuteronomy 31:8
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Melinda are her, daughter Ravae Leonard; son-in-law, James Leonard; her son, Brandon Taylor; grandchildren: Elijah Leonard and Alani Magill; siblings: Sheryl Holdeman, Cathy LaBrue, and Kenny Holdeman; lifelong friends: Pearce, Foster, and Mathews Family.
Melinda Holdeman is preceded in death by her father, Frank Holdeman; mother, Lillie Murray; grandmother, Henrietta Holdeman; and grandfather, Frank Thomas Holdeman.
The family of Melinda Holdeman wishes to extend sincere thanks to the Church on The Move family, Mandy, Maureen, and Brenda her hospice nurses, with Mandy the social worker and Chris the Chaplin all employed with Gentiva Hospice; Mission Arch staff, Agape Home-Care staff, Anderson Bethany Funeral Home, and her caregivers; Dee, Debbie, and especially Star Martinez. Star, we cannot thank you enough for your loyalty, honesty, support, and care you provided to Melinda in her last months of life here on earth!
Melinda’s family suggests flowers be sent to Church on the Move where they will be displayed at her Celebration of Life service in honor of Melinda Holdeman.