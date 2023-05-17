Melissa Yvette Gonzalez, 48, passed away on Friday, May 12th, 2023, in Dexter, New Mexico. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Melissa's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A viewing will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by a rosary at 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, May 19th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Hagerman Cemetery.
On September 25th, 1974, Melissa Yvette Gonzalez was born to Federico Cereceres and Lorenza Cereceres in Fabens, Texas. She graduated from Dexter Schools in 1992. She married Fernando Gonzalez in Roswell, New Mexico, who passed away in August 1998. She later married her 2nd husband, Anel Jaure, in 2002, in Roswell who also passed away Nov. 2020.
Melissa enjoyed spending time with her mom, crocheting, and watching her novela.
The San Francisco 49ers was her team.
Melissa will be missed by her family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Melissa are her Son Jose Fernando Gonzalez of Dexter, New Mexico; Daughters Noemi Alyssa Gonzales and Jeannette Crystina Jaure, both of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Parents Federico and Lorenza Cereceres of Dexter, New Mexico; Brother Federico Cereceres Jr. and wife Vicky of Dexter, New Mexico; Grandmother Josefina Jurado of Dexter, New Mexico; Grandchildren Briella Faith Gonzalez, Anaveah Gonzalez, Brianica Gonzalez, Julian Martinez, and Emarie Gonzalez, all of Roswell, New Mexico; Aunts Raquel Soria and husband of Graham, Texas, Irma Montez and husband of Odessa, Texas, Maria Saucedo and husband of Dexter, New Mexico, Carmen Barrera of Dexter, New Mexico; Uncles Pedro Jurado and wife of Dexter, New Mexico, Luis Jurado and wife of Dexter, New Mexico; Nephew Adan Cereceres of Roswell, New Mexico; Niece Ana Beatriz Cereceres of Dexter, New Mexico; and many cousins from Texas and New Mexico.
Melissa is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Fernando Gonzalez; 2nd husband Anel Jaure; Grandparents Cruz Cereceres, Inez Cabriales, Timoteo Jurado; Great-Grandparents Faustino Cabriales, and Luz Guerra, Teodoro Torres, Julia Villa, Jose Jurado, and Herminia Casares; Uncles Jose Jurado, and Oscar Jurado; and Cousin JoAnna Jurado.
Melissa was an active member of Church on the Move.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Sergio Jurado, Eddie Jurado, Efrain Saucedo, Ismael Morua, Anthony Barrera, and Ricky Soular.
Melissa's tribute was written in honor by her family.