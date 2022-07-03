October 15, 1953 — June 23, 2022
Melvin Duane Suttle, 68, of Roswell, New Mexico, unexpectedly passed away on June 23rd, 2022. He was the Pastor of Crossroads Assembly of God Church in Roswell. Melvin was born on October 15, 1953 to Minor Duane and Patsy Ruth Suttle in Houston, Texas. He felt a call to the ministry in 1971, and after graduating in 1972 from Conroe High, he headed to Southwestern Assemblies of God College for his studies in Ministry. While at SAGC, Melvin traveled over the nation with the Harvester Choir, where he met and married his wife of 48 ½ years, Kathy Otts Suttle. He graduated from there with his BS degree in May of 1976. He attained his first step in his credentials in 1974, while he was serving as Ministry of Music in University A/G Church in Waxahachie, Texas, under Rev. James K. Bridges. He transferred from North Texas A/G to New Mexico A/G when he felt called to be Music Minister in the First A/G of Carlsbad, in 1978, serving under Rev. Donald Sutherland. After ministering in Carlsbad for three years, he was called to go to First Family Church in Albuquerque where he served as an Associate Pastor under Rev. Kenneth George from 1981 – 1988. Melvin became ordained as a Minister of the Gospel in 1981 in the Assemblies of God. In 1988, they felt a call to go to San Jacinto Assembly of God Church in Amarillo, Texas, where he ministered as Pastor for 19 years. They again felt a call, coming to First Assembly of God Church (now called Crossroads) in Roswell, New Mexico, where he ministered until his death. He is proceeded in death by mother and father Patsy Suttle, Duane Suttle, and brother Rick Suttle. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Diane Otts Suttle and two sons: Aaron, wife Kami, children Justice, Pierce, Ryder, Eden; and son Michael D. Suttle, and girlfriend Annie Low. He is also survived by his brother Keith W. Suttle from Houston Texas, and many friends and relatives.
The Visitation and Memorial will both be held at Crossroads A/G at 1224 W. Country Club. Rd, Roswell, NM. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 6th, 6:00-8:00 pm. MEMORIAL Service will be held on Thursday, July 7th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting contributing to Harvest Ministries of Roswell, or New Mexico Teen Challenge. THANK YOU for your outpouring of love.