Michael A. Lovings was born on December 30, 1953, in Corbin, Kentucky. On April 20, 2023, he joined Editha’s World up in heaven. Michael grew up in Kentucky and Indiana as a country boy.
From there, he joined the United States Air Force right out of high school. Being in the Air Force was one of the best decisions he had made. He learned a trade of being an Aircraft Mechanic. His career as an A & P Mechanic has taken him to many countries and places others only dream about going to. One main country was to the Philippines where he was stationed at Clark Air Force Base. Where the love of his life, Editha P. Lovings, chose him to be her husband. And they had their first daughter. Then after some traveling and moving around, they started to settle here in the United States. Their world wasn’t complete until they had their second daughter. A wife and two daughters had officially completed his world and so much joy.
Moving around from different places from Indiana to Florida to even to Roswell and Clovis, New Mexico, was always an adventure for him. The best job opportunity he enjoyed working at was with SNC (Sierra Nevada Corporation). He got the best of his favorite worlds. Working on airplanes and deploying. But he also got to spend a lot more time at home in Editha’s World. In 2020, the rest of the world crashed with everything going on. But also, Editha’s World crashed. And in 2021 he decided to retire to be more at home. But now we are in 2023, and he is happily reunited with his beloved wife. And we are here to celebrate them being together in heaven.
Michael leaves behind his beloved family, daughters Jerma P. Lovings and Jamilita P. Lovings; mother Ruth Lovings; brothers Roger Lovings and wife Darlene, Frank Lovings and wife Jackie; sister Cathy Parker; along with nieces, nephew, and cousins; cousin Esther Morrison and husband; second family Jorge and Carmen Rodriguez and kids; Co-workers who become friends over the years; and friends he has met along his travels and has kept in touch through the years.
Michael is preceded in death by his wife Editha P. Lovings and dad James Lovings
Pallbearers included Roger Lovings, David Guajaca, Mark Bunner, Dwayne Morrison, and Roman Rodriguez.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.